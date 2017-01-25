WATCH LIVE at 1:30 p.m.: Floyd County prosecutor to provide upda - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE at 1:30 p.m.: Floyd County prosecutor to provide update on New Albany's first homicide of 2017

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Floyd County, Ind. Prosecutor Keith Henderson is expected to provide an update this afternoon about New Albany's first homicide of 2017.

Henderson is scheduled to talk starting at 1:30 p.m.

Richard R. Cozart, Jr., 20, died after he was shot earlier this month.

You can see Henderson speak live by viewing the above player.

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO SEE THE STREAM]

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.