President Trump signs immigration actions to build border wall

President Trump signs immigration actions to build border wall



LOUISVILLE, Ky.(WDRB) -- President Donald Trump is signing two executive orders in keeping with campaign promises to boost border security and crack down on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

The president signed the two orders Wednesday during a ceremony at the Department of Homeland Security after honoring the department's newly confirmed secretary, retired Gen. John Kelly.

The executive orders jumpstart construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, one of his signature campaign promises, and strip funding for so-called sanctuary cities, which don't arrest or detain immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

"We've been talking about this right from the beginning," the Associated Press quoted President Trump as saying.

