Floyd County prosecutor identifies suspect wanted in connection with New Albany homicide

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Floyd County, Indiana, Prosecutor Keith Henderson has named a suspect wanted in connection with New Albany's first homicide of 2017.

According to Henderson, a murder warrant was issued Tuesday night for the arrest of Deante Williams.

Officials say the suspect is from Louisville, however his exact address is not known.

Richard R. Cozart, Jr., 20, died after he was shot earlier this month.

Henderson says two vehicles were involved in the shooting. He says the shooting appears to have been part of a dispute that possibly involved drugs or money.

"This is not a random act of violence in this neighborhood -- this just happens to be where these two cars came together," Henderson said.

The gunfire was "rapid fire" and several bullets went astray, according to Henderson.

"If you come over here and this violence is over here with drugs, you're gonna be caught," Henderson said. "Our community is not going to put up with drug- related shootings.

"We have seen a rise in the drugs and we have seen a rise in the violence that goes with it."

Henderson said he does not know whether Cozart was the intended target. Cozart's mother, Carla Shelton, said her son struggled with drugs, but did not deserve this.

"I don’t think he was involved in this situation that was going on," she said. "He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Henderson said he hasn't seen anything yet to make him believe there will be further charges in connection with the case.

Officials say the suspect they are looking for is considered dangerous. Anyone with information about Williams' location is asked to call police.

