Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Cards' performance w/o Snider, U - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Cards' performance w/o Snider, UK vs. Kansas, golfer Justin Thomas

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is down for the count.

The chat was full of awesome insights and commentary courtesy of Eric Crawford and guest c-host Katie George.

Here's some of what came up in this week's chat:

- Cards' report card without Snider

- UK vs. Kansas

- Justin Thomas, hottest golfer in the world?

We had these subjects and lots more.

You can see the full replay of this week's chat right now.

Always note that you're welcome to share your sports-related questions and comments when the chat happens live on Wednesday mornings starting at 10:30!

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.