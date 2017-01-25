Former Fern Creek High School teacher sentenced after pleading g - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Fern Creek High School teacher sentenced after pleading guilty to sex charges

Samuel Barrett at a court appearance on Feb. 23, 2016. Samuel Barrett at a court appearance on Feb. 23, 2016.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  A former teacher at Fern Creek High School who pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges involving a student was sentenced on Wednesday afternoon.

Jefferson Circuit Judge McKay Chauvin sentenced Samuel Barrett to a total of 2.5 years in prison, and required him to remain on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life. He must also successfully complete a sex offender treatment program.

Last month, Barrett pleaded guilty to four charges of sexual abuse, one count of using electronics to entice a minor and one count of distributing obscene matter to minors. The sentence requires 2.5 years be served in prison concurrently for each charge.

According to court records, Barrett was the victim's teacher when she was a freshman at Fern Creek. The alleged inappropriate relationship occurred between February and April of 2015.

The victim wrote a letter and the prosecution read it to the judge. In it she says the abuse has forever changed her life, and she tried committing suicide and harming herself. But she concluded by writing she wants to forgive and move on with her life. The judge told the victim none of this was her fault and he fully believes she will overcome this.

Barrett will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, complete the sex offender treatment program, and be monitored for five years.

A spokesperson with JCPS said Barrett was still reassigned to Material Productions, a non-teaching position, as of Wednesday. Once the security department gets the court documents, then the employee relations department will make a decision on Barrett's future, said the spokesperson.

