CEO and president of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

CEO and president of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky to step down

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The CEO and president of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky says she's stepping down.

Betty Cockrum says she will retire at the end of June. Cockrum has been the president and CEO of the organization for the last 15 years.

The board of directors says it has already formed a search committee with members from Indiana and Kentucky.

Officials say they hope to ensure the transition to a new CEO is seamless.

