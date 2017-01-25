New Ky. law concerning abortions and ultrasounds heading to fede - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Ky. law concerning abortions and ultrasounds heading to federal court next month

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fight for pro-choice rights continues in Kentucky.

A new Kentucky law, requiring doctors to perform an ultrasound on a woman before she can get an abortion, will go to federal court next month.

A lawsuit hopes to put a temporary halt on the law.

The hearing is scheduled for February 16.

