London, Ky. woman accused of engaging in sexual relations with minors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in London, Kentucky, say they've arrested a 38-year-old woman after she raped and sodomized two juveniles and provided drugs and alcohol to three juveniles

According to London Police, Tara Cousineau was arrested on Wednesday.

Police say Cousineau had sexual relations with a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. She also allegedly gave drugs and alcohol to three juveniles.

On Jan. 17, a grand jury indicted her for two counts of third-degree rape, three counts of third-degree sodomy and three counts of second-degree engaging in unlawful transactions with a minor.

Cousineau was arrested in her home on Wednesday. She is currently being held in the Laurel County Detention Center.

