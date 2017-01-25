Judge says Aetna-Humana merger blocked over misleading informati - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Judge says Aetna-Humana merger blocked over misleading information

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The judge who blocked the Aetna-Humana merger says he did it in part because Aetna got caught in a lie.

Federal Judge John Bates says Aetna wasn't being honest when it said "major losses" were the reason it pulled out of Affordable Care Act health exchanges in 11 states last year.

The company claims it lost more than $400 million in its individual policies. 

The judge says the company's real motivation was to improve its litigation position. Bates says it's clear from emails that Aetna tried to leverage its participation in the Obamacare exchange for favorable treatment from regulators.

Aetna says it is still reviewing Bates' decision and has not publicly commented on the ruling.

