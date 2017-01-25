Judge says Aetna-Humana merger blocked over misleading information

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. will try to accommodate Aetna and Humana’s request for a trial on their embattled merger in the next few months, which gives the companies a shot of closing the $37 billion by their Dec. 31 deadline. U.S. District Judge John Bates said in a court filing Friday that he will try to honor the companies’ request for a decision on the case by the end of the year.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. will try to accommodate Aetna and Humana’s request for a trial on their embattled merger in the next few months, which gives the companies a shot of closing the $37 billion by their Dec. 31 deadline. U.S. District Judge John Bates said in a court filing Friday that he will try to honor the companies’ request for a decision on the case by the end of the year.

As the Justice Department seeks to block Humana's sale to Aetna, WDRB.com business reporter Chris Otts looks at what it means for Louisville.

As the Justice Department seeks to block Humana's sale to Aetna, WDRB.com business reporter Chris Otts looks at what it means for Louisville.

SUNDAY EDITION | If government kills Humana deal, would Louisville be better off?

SUNDAY EDITION | If government kills Humana deal, would Louisville be better off?

The federal judge who will determine the fate of the $37 billion acquisition of Louisville-based Humana likely will not rule until January, according to Bloomberg and Dow Jones Business News. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John Bates set a Dec. 5 trial date -- later than Humana and its purchaser Aetna had sought. The companies were trying to preserve the possibility that they could close the deal by their year-end deadline.

The federal judge who will determine the fate of the $37 billion acquisition of Louisville-based Humana likely will not rule until January, according to Bloomberg and Dow Jones Business News. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John Bates set a Dec. 5 trial date -- later than Humana and its purchaser Aetna had sought. The companies were trying to preserve the possibility that they could close the deal by their year-end deadline.

The trial that will determine whether Aetna gets to buy Louisville-based Humana began Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C.

The trial that will determine whether Aetna gets to buy Louisville-based Humana began Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C.

The trial challenging the $37 billion merger between Aetna and Humana has come to an end.

The trial challenging the $37 billion merger between Aetna and Humana has come to an end.

U.S. Department of Justice to decide whether to approve merger between Humana and Aetna

U.S. Department of Justice to decide whether to approve merger between Humana and Aetna

Federal Judge John Bates says Aetna wasn't being honest when it said "major losses" were the reason it pulled out of Affordable Care Act health exchanges in 11 states last year.

Federal Judge John Bates says Aetna wasn't being honest when it said "major losses" were the reason it pulled out of Affordable Care Act health exchanges in 11 states last year.

Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini told stock analysts on a conference call Tuesday that the company will decide whether to appeal a judge’s ruling blocking the transaction before Feb. 15, the current deadline for the merger.

Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini told stock analysts on a conference call Tuesday that the company will decide whether to appeal a judge’s ruling blocking the transaction before Feb. 15, the current deadline for the merger.

Humana and Aetna abandoned their $37 billion merger on Tuesday, ending a 19-month effort to combine the companies.

Humana and Aetna abandoned their $37 billion merger on Tuesday, ending a 19-month effort to combine the companies

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

MetroSafe dispatchers tell WDRB the call came in at 7:06 as a report of one person hit in the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue.

MetroSafe dispatchers tell WDRB the call came in at 7:06 as a report of one person hit in the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue.

Former University of Louisville and Butler High School standout Kyle McGrath pitched a perfect inning in his long-awaited Major League debut on Sunday.

Former University of Louisville and Butler High School standout Kyle McGrath pitched a perfect inning in his long-awaited Major League debut on Sunday.

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

56-year-old James Fieldon was arrested Saturday after LMPD officers went to his home on Zorn Avenue to serve a citation.

56-year-old James Fieldon was arrested Saturday after LMPD officers went to his home on Zorn Avenue to serve a citation.

The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.

The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The judge who blocked the Aetna-Humana merger says he did it in part because Aetna got caught in a lie.

Federal Judge John Bates says Aetna wasn't being honest when it said "major losses" were the reason it pulled out of Affordable Care Act health exchanges in 11 states last year.

The company claims it lost more than $400 million in its individual policies.

The judge says the company's real motivation was to improve its litigation position. Bates says it's clear from emails that Aetna tried to leverage its participation in the Obamacare exchange for favorable treatment from regulators.

Aetna says it is still reviewing Bates' decision and has not publicly commented on the ruling.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.