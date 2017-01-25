Credit card numbers being stolen from gas station in southern Indiana

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

MetroSafe dispatchers tell WDRB the call came in at 7:06 Sunday night.

Former University of Louisville and Butler High School standout Kyle McGrath pitched a perfect inning in his long-awaited Major League debut on Sunday.

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

56-year-old James Fieldon was arrested Saturday after LMPD officers went to his home on Zorn Avenue to serve a citation.

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- At least six people say they've had their credit card information stolen from a gas station in Henryville.

Jeremy Ryan by phone who says its happened to him twice.

"Couple months ago, I got gas there at one of the pumps, and the next day I had a bunch of fraudulent charges on my checking account," Ryan said. "I'm going strictly cash. I mean that's the only thing I can do. I can afford to be leery every time I got to get gas."

For police, it's becoming a crime nearly impossible to solve.

"Unfortunately, those cases are very hard to work," said Sgt. Jerry Goodin with Indiana State Police. "Those people that are stealing those numbers are not using them themselves. There's a website they go onto and sell credit card numbers."

The gas station is located just off I-65 in Henryville. The station attendants wouldn't speak on the issue, instead referring questions to Circle K Corporate. But they've had no response.

"As technology gets better and criminals get smarter and know how to use that technology, it's going to be tougher and tougher," Goodin said.

Police say for now, you should look before you swipe.

"If you're standing there pumping gas, and you see there's wires hanging or the lock is broke, that ought to be a red flag saying hey something is going on," Goodin said.

But for Ryan and others who say they've been victimized, they want more.

"There are hardworking people out there busting their tails, and you've got these people who are obviously talented," he said. "Why can't they apply those talents where they can make legitimate money."

Indiana State Police typically investigate these types of cases, but this one has not yet been handed over to the agency.

