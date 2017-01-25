Credit card numbers being stolen from gas station in southern In - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Credit card numbers being stolen from gas station in southern Indiana

Posted: Updated:

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- At least six people say they've had their credit card information stolen from a gas station in Henryville. 

Jeremy Ryan by phone who says its happened to him twice.

"Couple months ago, I got gas there at one of the pumps, and the next day I had a bunch of fraudulent charges on my checking account," Ryan said. "I'm going strictly cash. I mean that's the only thing I can do. I can afford to be leery every time I got to get gas."

For police, it's becoming a crime nearly impossible to solve.

"Unfortunately, those cases are very hard to work," said Sgt. Jerry Goodin with Indiana State Police. "Those people that are stealing those numbers are not using them themselves. There's a website they go onto and sell credit card numbers."

The gas station is located just off I-65 in Henryville. The station attendants wouldn't speak on the issue, instead referring questions to Circle K Corporate. But they've had no response.

"As technology gets better and criminals get smarter and know how to use that technology, it's going to be tougher and tougher," Goodin said.

Police say for now, you should look before you swipe.

"If you're standing there pumping gas, and you see there's wires hanging or the lock is broke, that ought to be a red flag saying hey something is going on," Goodin said.

But for Ryan and others who say they've been victimized, they want more. 

"There are hardworking people out there busting their tails, and you've got these people who are obviously talented," he said. "Why can't they apply those talents where they can make legitimate money."

Indiana State Police typically investigate these types of cases, but this one has not yet been handed over to the agency.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.