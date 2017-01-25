LMPD officer helps young girls beat the odds, just like she did

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

Pennsylvania man convicted of attempted rape wrote descriptions of his 'perfect' victims

MetroSafe dispatchers tell WDRB the call came in at 7:06 Sunday night.

Death investigation underway after pedestrian hit by train on Frankfort Avenue

Former University of Louisville and Butler High School standout Kyle McGrath pitched a perfect inning in his long-awaited Major League debut on Sunday.

Louisville native Kyle McGrath pitched a perfect seventh inning for San Diego in his Major League debut Sunday. (MLB.com photo)

It happened Saturday on Barricks Road, near Hutcherson Drive.

Louisville man arrested after killing his mother's dog with a crossbow

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.

Elizabethtown man charged with rape and sodomy of 10-year-old

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

56-year-old James Fieldon was arrested Saturday after LMPD officers went to his home on Zorn Avenue to serve a citation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A LMPD officer beat the odds, and she's working to help dozens of young girls do the same.

When she's not on the beat, Officer Amber Ross with LMPD's Community Policing Unit spends time in classrooms across Jefferson County.

"This is very important," Ross said. "Each girl has a special story to be told and to be heard."

The officer spent Wednesday afternoon at Frost Sixth Grade Academy. But the visit did not include an interrogation, and no one was in trouble with the law.

"These girls are special girls," Ross said.

In fact, Ross was there to make sure there's not trouble in the future.

"Remember what I told you all, present yourself as what?" she asked. "A lady," students responded.

Ross created No Girl Lost in 2016, a mentor program for young girls. The goal is to target young girls who may be struggling or have personal issues.

"Nobody can take away your bravery but who? You," she told students Wednesday.

Ross feels uniquely qualified to help. She doesn't look like what she has been through, but Ross overcame a lot of adversity earlier in life.

"I did not have a father growing up. My father ended up doing 13 years in the penitentiary," she said. "Then I ended up being a single mother myself."

At age 19, there was a long road ahead.

"So, therefore, here I am -- a statistic."

But instead of becoming a statistic, Ross graduated from college and eventually the police academy.

"I relate to them," she said. "They relate to me."

"I was like, my dad is a lot similar to yours," said Alasia Mobley, who is a Frost Student.

The students see the uniform, but it's clearly her struggle that helps Ross connect with the girls.

"I think my momma is in jail," Catrina Cooper said. "I don't know where my daddy is."

"So when I tell them my story, they're like, wow, she can relate to us," Ross said.

Ross said she started the mentoring program several years ago because there was not a lot of attention for girls in the community.

She said most classes start the same: Find the issue and then gradually build self-esteem from there.

Just like she was able to do years ago.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.