Former Cahoots site in the Highlands to become upscale restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new name, new owners and a new look are coming for a troubled Highlands hot spot.

Cahoots will soon be Club Nirvana, an upscale restaurant. The owners of Kashmir Indian Restaurant took over the lease last week.

Yogesh Pal says Nirvana will be a full bar and restaurant, catering to millennials. There will be dancing, live music and a wide range of menu options including vegan and organic.

Cahoots closed back in October after the city yanked its liquor license.

Pal plans to open the Bardstown Road bar in March.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

