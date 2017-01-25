Car crashes into southern Indiana home, barely missing family in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Car crashes into southern Indiana home, barely missing family inside

SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) - A car crashed into a Salem, home Wednesday, narrowly missing a couple inside.

Around 9 a.m., Terry Cleek woke to the sounds of a car smashing into her dining room.

“I heard a big crash, and I thought my husband had fell or something” said Cleek as she walked over glass and cracked wood near her kitchen. “I am just glad we are both safe. It was a scary situation when I got up and seen all this like it was.”

A car veered off W. State Road 56 and went up the Cleek’s yard, hit the concrete porch and wound up in their dining room. 

Robert Cleek had just gotten up from the kitchen table to watch TV less than a minute before the crash.

“God was watching over me,” he said.

The driver of the car quickly got out, only suffering a minor scratch on her forehead.

“I don’t know how in the world that she just got out of the car that quick," Terry Cleek said. "She started yelling, ‘Is anybody in there? Are you OK?”

The Washington County Sheriff’s office believes the woman fell asleep behind the wheel, saying there were no signs of alcohol, drugs or impairment.

The Cleek’s are renting the home and do have renter’s insurance. They estimate the damage to be more than $40,000. 

“It’s just stuff. It can be replaced," Terry Cleek said. "Lives can’t."

The couple says they will be staying at a motel for the next few nights while crews begin to repair the home.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

