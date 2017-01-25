Car crashes into southern Indiana home, barely missing family inside

The I-64 overnight closures will continue Monday through Thursday, until August 19.

MetroSafe dispatchers tell WDRB the call came in at 7:06 Sunday night.

The victim was found Sunday morning on South 28th Street, near West Kentucky Street.

Former University of Louisville and Butler High School standout Kyle McGrath pitched a perfect inning in his long-awaited Major League debut on Sunday.

The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

56-year-old James Fieldon was arrested Saturday after LMPD officers went to his home on Zorn Avenue to serve a citation.

SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) - A car crashed into a Salem, home Wednesday, narrowly missing a couple inside.

Around 9 a.m., Terry Cleek woke to the sounds of a car smashing into her dining room.

“I heard a big crash, and I thought my husband had fell or something” said Cleek as she walked over glass and cracked wood near her kitchen. “I am just glad we are both safe. It was a scary situation when I got up and seen all this like it was.”

A car veered off W. State Road 56 and went up the Cleek’s yard, hit the concrete porch and wound up in their dining room.

Robert Cleek had just gotten up from the kitchen table to watch TV less than a minute before the crash.

“God was watching over me,” he said.

The driver of the car quickly got out, only suffering a minor scratch on her forehead.

“I don’t know how in the world that she just got out of the car that quick," Terry Cleek said. "She started yelling, ‘Is anybody in there? Are you OK?”

The Washington County Sheriff’s office believes the woman fell asleep behind the wheel, saying there were no signs of alcohol, drugs or impairment.

The Cleek’s are renting the home and do have renter’s insurance. They estimate the damage to be more than $40,000.

“It’s just stuff. It can be replaced," Terry Cleek said. "Lives can’t."

The couple says they will be staying at a motel for the next few nights while crews begin to repair the home.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

