City leaders scrambling to find new tenant for closing Kroger in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City leaders scrambling to find new tenant for closing Kroger in Old Louisville

Posted: Updated:
Dozens of neighbors in Old Louisville demonstrated outside the store over the weekend, hoping to keep it open. Dozens of neighbors in Old Louisville demonstrated outside the store over the weekend, hoping to keep it open.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville city leaders are scrambling to find a new tenant for the Kroger in Old Louisville.

The Second Street location will close at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Dozens of neighbors in Old Louisville demonstrated outside the store over the weekend, hoping to keep it open.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released a statement Wednesday, saying his office will, "continue to use all available tools to attract and support grocery operators in areas where they're needed most, including Old Louisville, SoBro, and NuLu, and many neighborhoods in west Louisville."

Related Stories:

Kroger closing store on S. 2nd Street at the end of the month

2 Metro Council members leading rally to keep Old Louisville Kroger open

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.