Indiana State Troopers could soon receive long-overdue pay raises

The I-64 overnight closures will continue Monday through Thursday, until August 19.

MetroSafe dispatchers tell WDRB the call came in at 7:06 Sunday night.

Death investigation underway after pedestrian hit by train on Frankfort Avenue

It happened Saturday on Barricks Road, near Hutcherson Drive.

Louisville man accused of killing his mother's dog with a crossbow

The victim was found Sunday morning on South 28th Street, near West Kentucky Street.

Former University of Louisville and Butler High School standout Kyle McGrath pitched a perfect inning in his long-awaited Major League debut on Sunday.

Louisville native Kyle McGrath pitched a perfect seventh inning for San Diego in his Major League debut Sunday. (MLB.com photo)

The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.

Elizabethtown man charged with rape and sodomy of 10-year-old

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

56-year-old James Fieldon was arrested Saturday after LMPD officers went to his home on Zorn Avenue to serve a citation.

Indiana State Police call it a crisis.

Fewer people are signing up to be recruits because the pay is so low, but lawmakers are hoping to fix the problem.

ISP says it can't compete with other departments, but a long-overdue raise could come later this year.

"We're losing so many good troopers to better paying departments," Sgt. Philip Hensley said. "And you can't blame them."

More troopers keep leaving.

"Literally, it's by the dozens," Hensley said.

And most of them cite the same reason.

"Bottom line, the ultimate reason is pay," he said.

The difference is thousands of dollars. Indiana State Troopers, who start at $40,902 and cap out at $61,208, make less than surrounding state police departments.

For example, Illinois State Troopers' starting salary is $60,036, and the maximum salary is $114,528.

Other local departments start officers at a higher salary than ISP. Floyd County's deputies start at $47,652.

Officers with Indianapolis Metro Police Department can make significantly more money.

"A third-year police officer in Indianapolis makes more than a trooper who's been on the road for 35 years," Hensley said. "We can't have that. We can't stay competitive that way."

It's growing problem, but state officials are finally taking note.

"We're going to give a well-deserved pay raise to the Indiana State Police," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced during his first State of the State address last week.

Hensley said recruitment numbers are also down by several hundred applicants.

"We only want the best," Gov. Holcomb said. "We don't want somebody who says, 'I applied for department A, B, C, D, and E, and the Indiana State Police finally hired me.'"

The state's budget will be finalized in April. If approved, trooper pay raises could take effect this summer.

