NFL entertaining expert shows how to bring your "A game" to the Super Bowl party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sports lovers enjoy celebrating any big game. But celebrating Super Bowl 51 takes it to a whole different level.

That's where the NFL's official entertaining expert Maureen Petrovsky can help. As a lifestyle ambassador for Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Collection, she has some great, simple says to bring you "A game" to your Super Bowl entertaining at home.

Maureen says rule one is to make it easy on yourself by preparing things in advance, making large batches, adding special touches to store bought shortcuts, and using high quality ingredients like Jack Daniel's Single Barrel. She's sharing both drink and appetizer recipes. If you want more recipes, go to www.JackDaniels.com

Atlanta Apple Sangria

2 apples, cored and sliced into match sticks

1/2 cup Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Select

2 cups apple cider

750ml bottle Korbel, chilled

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

Add the apples to a large pitcher reserving about 1/2 cup for garnishing. Add the whiskey, apple cider, and chilled cava. Stir.

Fill the pitcher with ice. Pour the sangria into glasses filled with ice and top with sliced apple and pomegranate seeds.

Makes 6 drinks

Glassware: will need clear pitcher as well as 2 wine glasses

New England Boulevardier

1 ounce Campari

1 ounce sweet vermouth

1 ounce Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Rye

1 orange peel

In a rocks glass filled with ice, add the Campari, sweet vermouth and Jack Daniels Single Barrel Rye. Stir to combine.

Add the orange peel.

Makes 1 drink

Glassware: 2 rocks glasses

Easy Smokey BBQ Kebabs

Jack Daniel's barbeque sauce

1 pound chicken breast, cubed

1 sweet potato, peeled and cubed

2 cups Brussel sprouts, trimmed and halved

1 cup button mushrooms, cleaned

1 large red bell pepper, large dice

1 red onion, large dice

Coarse salt for seasoning

Assemble kebabs. Season with coarse salt.

Grill over medium high heat for 10- 15 minutes until veggies are all cooked. Brush with barbecue sauce half way through cooking and again once more before removing from the grill.

Cranberry Glazed Pork Bites

1, 2 pound boneless pork loin (Get smallest one you can find, might be over 2 pounds)

Coarse Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

*Cranberry Sauce- from above or store bought doctored with chili flake and ginger.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Season the pork well with coarse salt and pepper. Place pork on a baking sheet fitted with a rack, fat side up. Bake for 40 minutes. Turn pork over and baste with a thick coat of cranberry sauce and bake for 15 minutes more or until pork internally is 150 degrees. Rest for 10 minutes before slicing into cubes.

Slice into 2- inch cubes. Lightly toss with cranberry sauce. Place under the broiler to brown, about 2- 3 minutes. Serve with picks on the side, or pick each piece with a decorative pick and place on a platter. Serve extra sauce on the side in a small ramekin.

Makes up to 32 pieces

Cranberry Sauce (if needed, but preferably store bought)

2 cups fresh cranberries, picked over for stems and rotten berries

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 T orange zest

In a heavy bottom sauce pot, combine all ingredients and stir well

Over high heat, bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until the cranberries have popped. Keep stirring as needed to prevent sugar from sticking or burning on the bottom of the pan. Cook until the sauce has thickened and coats the back of a wooden spoon.

Remove from heat and transfer to a heat-resistant container. This makes about 3 cups.

Let cool and refrigerate, covered, for up to one week

About Maureen Petrosky:

Maureen Petrosky is an author, television personality, classically trained chef, and food stylist. She has written The Wine Club, A Month-by-Month Guide to Learning About Wine with Friends (2005), The Cocktail Club: A Year of Recipes and Tips for Spirited Tasting Parties.

Maureen began her television career behind the scenes at the Food Network in the roles of Executive Chef, Culinary Producer, and Food Stylist on shows including Good Eats, Emeril Live and Semi-Homemade with Sandra Lee, before transitioning to work as an on-air talent starting with CNN in 2001. She has also served as a judge the for Food Network's Iron Chef America and Beat Bobby Flay.

