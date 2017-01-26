Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow offers family fun through Jan. 29

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keith Kaiser explores the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow happening this weekend. The annual showcase returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center for its 60th year here in Louisville.

Now through Sunday, January 29, the show features hundreds of new boats and RVs, along with boating, outdoor and fishing accessories, interactive activities, educational seminars and more.

Adult tickets are $12 and senior citizen's admission is $10.

Children under 15 and active military (with military ID) are free.

Showtimes:

Thursday, January 26 from noon to 9 p.m.

Friday, January 27 from noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 28 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year's event offers a variety of opportunities for family fun.

Laugh and learn outdoor cooking tips at the entertaining Mac and The Big Cheese Ultimate Outdoor Cooking Show.

Tour a five-bedroom, two-level houseboat and a miniature pontoon boat.

Explore the show's inventory of luxury RVs and find your dream home on wheels.

Learn wakeboard skills from the pros during a mini-clinic at Nick's Boat Dock.

And, kids 12 and under can fish for free at the catch and release Trout Pond.

CLICK HERE for a complete line-up of events.



