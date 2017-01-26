No injuries reported after garage fire on Blevins Gap Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

No injuries reported after garage fire on Blevins Gap Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blevins Gap near Dixie Highway is back open after an early morning garage fire. 

MetroSafe tells us firefighters from the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department were called out just before 7 o'clock this morning. When they arrived they found a commercial garage engulfed in flames. 

Crews from LG&E also responded to fix downed wires in the area.

Police say no one was hurt. 

Blevins Gap and East Orell Road were both reopened around 10:30 this morning. 

