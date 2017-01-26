Clark County needle exchange program now in effect - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clark County needle exchange program now in effect

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Clark County's needle exchange program started Thursday.  

Clean needles will be handed out at the county's HIV/STD clinic on Akers Avenue in Jeffersonville. Clark County has 25 percent more AIDS cases and 30 percent more Hepatitis C cases than the state average.

Health officials blame those numbers on drug abusers sharing dirty needles. Dr. Kevin Burke with the Clark County Health Department says needle exchange programs help the community and the addicts. 

"One advantage of a syringe exchange program -- additional advantage -- is that you make it more likely that that person will go into a drug rehab program, which means that the IV drug use will tend to go down," Burke said. 

Clark County also saw a more than 50 percent increase in overdose deaths last year.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.