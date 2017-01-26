Student proposes 'Meatless Mondays' for Jefferson County Public - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Student proposes 'Meatless Mondays' for Jefferson County Public Schools

Posted:
Meyzeek Middle school student Mia Mercer address the JCPS school board about "Meatless Mondays" Meyzeek Middle school student Mia Mercer address the JCPS school board about "Meatless Mondays"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Meatless Monday" may be on its way to Jefferson County Public Schools.

At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Mia Mercer, an eighth grader at Meyzeek Middle School asked the district to not serve meat in cafeterias on Mondays.

"I present to you Meatless Mondays, a day in which the entire district would not be served meat in school provided lunches," Mercer said.

As part of her research, she spoke to her pediatrician and others about the different factors behind the idea.

With 64,000 students who eat lunch in JCPS cafeterias daily, "abstaining from a meat, just one day a week would do wonders for the environment," Mercer said.

"As responsible citizens of our community, this is the right thing to do," she said.

Mercer suggested offering "ethnic meals" to the district's diverse student population on Mondays instead.

"Many cultures from around the world don't consume animal products," she said. "We can transform students into worldly, global citizens by providing ethnic meals."

She also suggested the move could save the district money.

Later on in the meeting during a report on nutrition, JCPS chief operations officer Mike Raisor says the district is planning a pilot program that will launch very soon.

Meatless Monday is an international campaign that launched in 2003 as a way to encourage people to not eat meat on Mondays to improve their health and the health of the planet.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

