Student proposes 'Meatless Mondays' for Jefferson County Public Schools

MetroSafe dispatchers tell WDRB the call came in at 7:06 Sunday night.

Death investigation underway after pedestrian hit by train on Frankfort Avenue

Former University of Louisville and Butler High School standout Kyle McGrath pitched a perfect inning in his long-awaited Major League debut on Sunday.

Louisville native Kyle McGrath pitched a perfect seventh inning for San Diego in his Major League debut Sunday. (MLB.com photo)

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.

Elizabethtown man charged with rape and sodomy of 10-year-old

56-year-old James Fieldon was arrested Saturday after LMPD officers went to his home on Zorn Avenue to serve a citation.

The accident happened just before 1 p.m. Monday on Westport Road near Ormsby Lane.

JCPS bus involved in crash that killed a juvenile on Westport Road

A 2-year-old who was taken to Norton Children's Hospital after being shot in the face Monday afternoon has died, according to a Louisville Metro Police spokesman.

UPDATE | 2-year-old dies after being shot in the face on Huff Lane

The crash happened near the 114 mile marker Monday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Meatless Monday" may be on its way to Jefferson County Public Schools.

At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Mia Mercer, an eighth grader at Meyzeek Middle School asked the district to not serve meat in cafeterias on Mondays.

"I present to you Meatless Mondays, a day in which the entire district would not be served meat in school provided lunches," Mercer said.

As part of her research, she spoke to her pediatrician and others about the different factors behind the idea.

With 64,000 students who eat lunch in JCPS cafeterias daily, "abstaining from a meat, just one day a week would do wonders for the environment," Mercer said.

"As responsible citizens of our community, this is the right thing to do," she said.

Mercer suggested offering "ethnic meals" to the district's diverse student population on Mondays instead.

"Many cultures from around the world don't consume animal products," she said. "We can transform students into worldly, global citizens by providing ethnic meals."

She also suggested the move could save the district money.

Later on in the meeting during a report on nutrition, JCPS chief operations officer Mike Raisor says the district is planning a pilot program that will launch very soon.

Meatless Monday is an international campaign that launched in 2003 as a way to encourage people to not eat meat on Mondays to improve their health and the health of the planet.

