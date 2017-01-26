Police increasing patrols near Cane Run Road after report of sus - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police increasing patrols near Cane Run Road after report of suspicious white van



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they are increasing patrols in the area of Cane Run Road, near Farnsley Road, after a student reported that someone in a white van tried to abduct her.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the student -- who is in either middle- or high-school -- says she saw a white van in the area on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the student says she saw the same van at a bus stop, with two white men inside. Police say the girl told them a passenger got out of the van and tried to grab her. The girl says she was able to run away.

Mitchell says this is the only such report police have received in that area.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

