GOP lawmaker drops push for Indiana governor pay hike - WDRB 41 Louisville News

GOP lawmaker drops push for Indiana governor pay hike

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indiana lawmaker has decided to withdraw his proposal that would've given a big pay increase to the governor and other top elected state officeholders.

Republican Sen. Randy Head of Logansport said Wednesday he'll change his bill to instead ask that a study be conducted comparing the salaries for Indiana officeholders with those in other states. Head says he believes top Indiana officials are underpaid, making it more difficult to attract talented candidates.

Under the pay-raise proposal, Gov. Eric Holcomb's $111,000 salary would have gone up by about $30,000 in 2021.

It also proposed raises starting in 2018 to the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, attorney general and state schools superintendent. Their salaries would have jumped to $119,000. They currently each make less than $100,000 a year.

