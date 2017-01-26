Volunteers conduct headcount of Louisville's homeless - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Volunteers conduct headcount of Louisville's homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers conducted an early morning headcount of the city's homeless Thursday morning.

"Well, it's an epidemic in this country of people who simply don't have anywhere to go at night, don't have any place to seek shelter," said volunteer David Muselea. "The weather is very severe. Most of us don't think anything of going inside where there is a furnace and blankets and other people. There are some people who don't have those things. And that's what were doing -- getting an assessment of what this community faces in that way."

Every January, hundreds of volunteers get a count of the number of people sleeping outdoors and in shelters. Organizers say an accurate count is important so the city can learn how to best dedicate its resources. 

A full report on the number of homeless people living in Louisville will be released next week.

