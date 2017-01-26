LEWIS | Louisville City FC moving forward with stadium plans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City FC is moving forward with its plans to build a new home.

The club announced Thursday it has entered into a partnership with HOK, an architecture firm that has worked with the United Soccer League in helping the teams develop soccer specific stadiums. The firm also designed the University of Louisville's Yum! Center practice facilities and was influential in designing Louisville's KFC Yum! Center.

"Certainly from a playing stand point, we want to be in a pitch that's one surface and full size," head coach James O'Connor said. "I can promise you that."

Louisville City says HOK will design a 10,000-seat stadium that could later expand to 20,000 seats. Where the stadium will be located is still up in the air.

"I think they're getting really close to one specific location, and I'm led to believe that will be in Louisville," O'Connor said. "That's our main goal is to be in Louisville."

“We’re getting closer to securing a lot in urban Louisville, and now we’re thinking about what we can build on it,” Louisville City Chairman John Neace said in a statement released from the club.

Louisville City FC plays now at Louisville Slugger Field, but Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has said that is not sustainable.

In the statement, Fischer said, “we must embrace the growing demand for soccer in our city…”

According to the club, Louisville City averaged 7,218 fans last season, ranking third of the 30 USL teams.

