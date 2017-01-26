Jail officials appear in court to answer judge's questions about - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jail officials appear in court to answer judge's questions about 'repeated' errors in releasing inmates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Corrections leaders were in court Thursday to answer a judge's questions about why some inmates are being held too long while others are being released too early.

In an order filed Tuesday, Jefferson District Court Judge Stephanie Burke cited numerous examples of inmates who had either been released too soon or kept in jail after they were supposed to be let out, causing hardship for inmates and a danger to citizens.

Thursday's hearing took place in Jefferson District Court, and included Director of Metro Corrections Mark Bolton, Assistant Director Steve Durham, along with their attorney and other jail officials. 

Burke says she has seen "repeated and patterned" errors when it comes to the jail staff not following orders on when to release an inmate. During Thursday's proceedings, Burke said it's the "attitude" of some in Metro Corrections not to follow court orders.

Burke says it has become a daily problem, and each time an error is made, it ultimately affects the defendant.

"You have people that are losing jobs, they're losing treatment beds, these are their lives and we have a responsibility and a duty to make sure that we cause them no harm," Burke said. "And when we impose a sentence as a court, that must be followed."

Burke says she has tried reaching out to multiple staff members at the jail, including Bolton, regarding this issue, but her phone calls have not been returned. 

The Attorney for Metro Corrections said he does not agree with a lot of Burke's claims calling some of them inaccurate. 

Burke set a status conference for February and the contempt hearing is scheduled for March 28.

