Jail officials appear in court to answer judge's questions about 'repeated' errors in releasing inmates

MetroSafe dispatchers tell WDRB the call came in at 7:06 Sunday night.

MetroSafe dispatchers tell WDRB the call came in at 7:06 Sunday night.

Former University of Louisville and Butler High School standout Kyle McGrath pitched a perfect inning in his long-awaited Major League debut on Sunday.

Former University of Louisville and Butler High School standout Kyle McGrath pitched a perfect inning in his long-awaited Major League debut on Sunday.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.

The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.

56-year-old James Fieldon was arrested Saturday after LMPD officers went to his home on Zorn Avenue to serve a citation.

56-year-old James Fieldon was arrested Saturday after LMPD officers went to his home on Zorn Avenue to serve a citation.

The accident happened just before 1 p.m. Monday on Westport Road near Ormsby Lane.

The accident happened just before 1 p.m. Monday on Westport Road near Ormsby Lane.

A 2-year-old who was taken to Norton Children's Hospital after being shot in the face Monday afternoon has died, according to a Louisville Metro Police spokesman.

A 2-year-old who was taken to Norton Children's Hospital after being shot in the face Monday afternoon has died, according to a Louisville Metro Police spokesman.

UPDATE | 2-year-old dies after being shot in the face on Huff Lane

UPDATE | 2-year-old dies after being shot in the face on Huff Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Corrections leaders were in court Thursday to answer a judge's questions about why some inmates are being held too long while others are being released too early.

In an order filed Tuesday, Jefferson District Court Judge Stephanie Burke cited numerous examples of inmates who had either been released too soon or kept in jail after they were supposed to be let out, causing hardship for inmates and a danger to citizens.

Thursday's hearing took place in Jefferson District Court, and included Director of Metro Corrections Mark Bolton, Assistant Director Steve Durham, along with their attorney and other jail officials.

Burke says she has seen "repeated and patterned" errors when it comes to the jail staff not following orders on when to release an inmate. During Thursday's proceedings, Burke said it's the "attitude" of some in Metro Corrections not to follow court orders.

Burke says it has become a daily problem, and each time an error is made, it ultimately affects the defendant.

"You have people that are losing jobs, they're losing treatment beds, these are their lives and we have a responsibility and a duty to make sure that we cause them no harm," Burke said. "And when we impose a sentence as a court, that must be followed."

Burke says she has tried reaching out to multiple staff members at the jail, including Bolton, regarding this issue, but her phone calls have not been returned.

The Attorney for Metro Corrections said he does not agree with a lot of Burke's claims calling some of them inaccurate.

Burke set a status conference for February and the contempt hearing is scheduled for March 28.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.