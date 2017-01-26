Mexican president cancels trip to Washington after disagreement over wall funding

A Jefferson County Public School bus was involved in a fatal crash that killed a teenager near Westport Village Shopping Center.More >>
A Jefferson County Public School bus was involved in a fatal crash that killed a teenager near Westport Village Shopping Center.More >>
The crash happened near the 114 mile marker Monday morning.More >>
The crash happened near the 114 mile marker Monday morning.More >>
A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.More >>
A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.More >>
56-year-old James Fieldon was arrested Saturday after LMPD officers went to his home on Zorn Avenue to serve a citation.More >>
56-year-old James Fieldon was arrested Saturday after LMPD officers went to his home on Zorn Avenue to serve a citation.More >>
The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.More >>
The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.More >>
He's only nine years old, but a Prospect boy with a rare disease has already endured more than most of us do in a lifetime.More >>
He's only nine years old, but a Prospect boy with a rare disease has already endured more than most of us do in a lifetime.More >>
The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.More >>
The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.More >>
Former University of Louisville and Butler High School standout Kyle McGrath pitched a perfect inning in his long-awaited Major League debut on Sunday.More >>
Former University of Louisville and Butler High School standout Kyle McGrath pitched a perfect inning in his long-awaited Major League debut on Sunday.More >>