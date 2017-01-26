Man in prison for murder accused of threatening to kill Jefferso - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man in prison for murder accused of threatening to kill Jefferson County prosecutor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man in prison for murder has been indicted for threatening to kill a Jefferson County prosecutor, according to a news release from the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.

Kenneth Brown, age 34, is charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.

The incident in question took place on Oct. 27, 2016 in Oldham County Circuit Court, while Brown was before the court on another felony charge. 

Brown is currently serving a 24-year sentence at Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in La Grange for a number of charges, including murder. He was found guilty of killing a well-known Louisville rapper, Lashawn Talbert, known as the "Shizz." Talbert was shot and killed in Aug. 2010. 

The Shizz is a dance move made popular by Louisville rapper Kenzo. Kenzo was inspired by Talbert, who danced in Louisville nightclubs.

