Debt collection agency to open office in Louisville, create up to 433 jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Diversified Consultants Inc., a debt collection agency based in Jacksonville, Florida, will open an office in Louisville around April that could eventually employ 433 people.

DCI will lease 40,000 square feet in the Commerce Crossings business park off Preston Highway near the Snyder Freeway, according to a news release from Gov. Matt Bevin’s office.

The company received approval Thursday to collect up to $1 million in economic development incentives from the state and Louisville Metro government.

The office will house customer service agents as well as employees working in human resources, quality administration, compliance and other functions, according to Bevin’s office.

DCI’s website says the company is a “leading Telecom-specific collection agency specializing in the recovery of Wireless, Landline, Cable, Satellite and Security debts.” It was founded in 1992.

DCI Chief Operating Officer Gordon Beck is a Louisville native and graduate of Fern Creek High School, according to the news release.

“Ours is an industry that too often gets a negative reputation. DCI is changing that in how we treat our customers and through our own company culture. We got to the top of our industry by being nice. We focus on the customer experience and are legal, moral and ethical,” Beck said in the news release. “The reason we’re opening this office in Louisville is our company is looking to expand its customer base and we know we can recruit the kind of employees who want to be a part of our company.”

