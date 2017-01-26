MISSING: 82-year-old William King - WDRB 41 Louisville News

MISSING: 82-year-old William King

Posted: Updated:
William King (Source: Louisville Metro Police) William King (Source: Louisville Metro Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man with dementia.

A Golden Alert has been issued for 82-year-old William King. King is described as a black male, 5'-11" tall, weighing 172 pounds. He was last seen on Taylorsville Road, just east of Furman Boulevard, at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, wearing a blue pullover and dark pants. Police say he left in a dark green 2001 Toyota Camry with Kentucky license plate, no. 313 EEF. 

He is known to frequent auto parts stores and home improvement stores, according to police.

Police say King may have impairment in both his memory and mental faculties.

Anyone with any information on King's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

