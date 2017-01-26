Kentucky investors rush to snap up state's 'angel' tax credits - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky investors rush to snap up state's 'angel' tax credits

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky's angel investor credit (By Mike Petrig, WDRB) Kentucky's angel investor credit (By Mike Petrig, WDRB)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Well-heeled Kentucky investors have snapped up nearly all of the state’s “angel investor” tax credits for 2017, and most of the start-up companies receiving funding are in the Louisville area.

Individual investors like Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and former Kindred Healthcare CEO Paul Diaz claimed a little more than $2.8 million in angel tax credits during the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority’s first meeting of the year on Thursday, state records show.

State lawmakers put a limit a $3 million annual cap on angel tax credits when they created the program in 2015. After Thursday’s meeting, the state has only $174,087 in credits remaining for 2017.

The idea is to encourage investments in risky, early-stage businesses based in Kentucky. The state gives investors tax credits to offset a portion of their investment in the start-up companies.

RELATED: SUNDAY EDITION | Will Kentucky's new angel investor tax credit lead to jobs?

The credits doled out Thursday range from $4,000 to $200,000. Collectively, the investors put nearly $7 million into 27 companies.

Companies that received funding include Edumedics, a Louisville firm that helps healthcare providers lower costs; Rabbit Hole Spirits, which plans a craft distillery in the Nulu area; and Advanced Energy Materials, founded by Mahendra Sunkara, a chemical engineer and director of the Conn Center for Renewable Energy Research at the University of Louisville.

Fischer invested $100,000 – and received a $40,000 tax credit – in Lucina Health, a Louisville start-up that uses obstetrics analytics to reduce preterm birth. Fischer cut the ribbon on Lucina’s headquarters in Norton Commons last March.

Sterling Lapinski, who co-founded Louisville-based Genscape, received a nearly $7,000 credit as one of six investors in Healthcare Asset Network, a Louisville company that helps healthcare providers buy and sell excess medical supplies and surgical equipment.

Diaz invested $100,000 in Liberate Medical, a medical device company based in Crestwood.

Louisville developer Gill Holland put $10,000 into Switcher Inc., a mobile video software company based in Louisville.

Here is the full list of investments and credits:

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.