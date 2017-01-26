SPOKESMAN: Trump administration wants to impose 20 percent tax o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

SPOKESMAN: Trump administration wants to impose 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: CNN) (Image Courtesy: CNN)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The White House is now offering some details on how the border wall between the United States and Mexico might be paid for.

Spokesman Sean Spicer tells reporters that President Donald Trump wants to see a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico to pay for the wall.

Earlier today, Mexico's president announced that he wouldn't be coming to Washington next week for a planned summit with Trump.

Trump today had tweeted that if Mexico isn't willing to pay for the wall, the meeting should be canceled.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.