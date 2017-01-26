Aloft Louisville Downtown named one of the best new hotels in the South

The Aloft Hotel at 1st and Main streets opened in downtown Louisville in November 2015

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Downtown Louisville's newest hotel has been named one of best in the South.

Southern Living Magazine named the Aloft Louisville Downtown as one of the South's best new hotels.

Aloft opened in downtown in November of 2015.

The magazine noted the hotel's location in the heart of Whiskey Row and its "comfy atmosphere" as just two of the reasons why it was chosen.

Aloft is the only Kentucky hotel to be featured in by Southern Living.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.