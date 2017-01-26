FBI agents now working together with LMPD to target city's violent crime

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

The family of missing Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers had put up hundreds of signs across the area to spread awareness about her disappearance.

The family of missing Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers had put up hundreds of signs across the area to spread awareness about her disappearance.

He's only nine years old, but a Prospect boy with a rare disease has already endured more than most of us do in a lifetime.

He's only nine years old, but a Prospect boy with a rare disease has already endured more than most of us do in a lifetime.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is allotting its resources to try and stop all the violence in Louisville, working together with LMPD to find the city's most violent criminals.

Last year saw 118 murders and 500 shootings in Louisville. Amy Hess, the special agent in charge of the Louisville FBI said those figures are often closely tied in some way to gangs.

"That part I think is a constantly changing number, because sometimes we think it may have been gang-related, sometimes perhaps it's someone with a gang affiliation, but it wasn't on behalf of the gang," she said.

LMPD just launched its gang and drug task force, a partnership with the FBI, the DEA, U.S. Marshals and ATF. Hess says FBI agents and analysts are now working under one roof with LMPD and the other partners.

"It's worth us diverting resources from things we already had going, where we already had active investigations across all of our programs to be able to address this," she said. "So we took several people off line from their regular work to specifically dedicate them to this project."

That's a project that LMPD says in two weeks has yielded 82 arrests, 11 guns and more than 13 pounds of marijuana taken off the streets.

"We are trying to make a difference," Hess said. "Here are the people that we have identified that are doing more than their share of violent crime here, and by taking them out of the picture, out of the equation, we think we're going to make a big impact."

Related Stories:

FBI Louisville's new Special Agent in Charge ready to tackle Kentucky's serious problems

LMPD touts arrests made by newly formed gang and drug task force

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.