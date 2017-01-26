Duke Energy announces fully paid parental leave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Duke Energy says it will offer employees six weeks of fully paid parental leave.

An employee will be allowed to take six week after the birth, adoption, or foster care placement of a child. Moms who give birth to a child will also get at least 12 full weeks of paid time off.

Duke officials say they hope the new added time off will help attract skilled workers to the company.

Only 21 percent of American companies provide paid maternity leave, and only 17 percent provide paid paternity leave, according to a 2015 benefits survey conducted by the Society for Human Resource Management.

Duke Energy employs about 29,000 workers -- most of them in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

