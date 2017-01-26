In dire need of more staff, Louisville Metro EMS begins new class with 20 recruits

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

Reggie Bonnafon carries while Bobby Petrino watches on the first day of Louisville football practice. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Reggie Bonnafon carries while Bobby Petrino watches on the first day of Louisville football practice. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

ShotSpotter technology helped LMPD make a big bust Friday.rs used the new technology to pinpoint the location of gunfire.

ShotSpotter technology helped LMPD make a big bust Friday.rs used the new technology to pinpoint the location of gunfire.

The family of missing Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers had put up hundreds of signs across the area to spread awareness about her disappearance.

The family of missing Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers had put up hundreds of signs across the area to spread awareness about her disappearance.

He's only nine years old, but a Prospect boy with a rare disease has already endured more than most of us do in a lifetime.

He's only nine years old, but a Prospect boy with a rare disease has already endured more than most of us do in a lifetime.

A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.

A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Twenty recruits were selected from more than 400 applicants to fill out the newest EMT recruit class for Louisville Metro EMS.

Metro EMS is understaffed, and announced the academy back in September to help fill the need.

The academy started Monday with paper work, rules and expectations. On Thursday, the recruits started learning basic EMT skills, including how to lift patients into ambulances or up a flight of stairs. These are techniques and tools they need to master to help the rest of their careers.

“Our patients are becoming larger and larger,” said Maj. Chris Lokits, who is leading this academy. “We’re making more and more calls. So we want to make sure we don’t injure the patient, but they also don’t injure themselves.”

Over the course of the academy, the EMTs will learn simple airway adjuncts and airway management techniques. They will also learn how to use an AED, provide oxygen, perform CPR, create a splint and administer a few medications.

In all, they must complete 168 hours of instruction and pass their tests before being certified by the Kentucky Board of EMS. Lokits hopes the students will be working as EMTs by the first week of March.

“In your time of need, when you’re having an emergency, you want to make sure there’s plenty of staff, that they’re well-trained and educated and know what they’re doing," hes aid. "When they respond to your emergency, that they take care of you. You’re counting on them. And we do that on a daily basis.”

The department is experiencing a shortage of EMTs and paramedics. This academy is expected to bring the department almost up to full staff.

“It’s a good thing for us to be able to increase our numbers internally,” Lokits said. “And it lets us shape these individuals into the employees we want them to be as well.”

Related Stories:

Louisville Metro EMS in dire need of new hires

Louisville Metro EMS receives 410 new applications

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.