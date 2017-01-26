JCPS says bus driver kicked student, grabbed him by neck

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

Reggie Bonnafon carries while Bobby Petrino watches on the first day of Louisville football practice. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

ShotSpotter technology helped LMPD make a big bust Friday.rs used the new technology to pinpoint the location of gunfire.

The family of missing Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers had put up hundreds of signs across the area to spread awareness about her disappearance.

He's only nine years old, but a Prospect boy with a rare disease has already endured more than most of us do in a lifetime.

A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.

Louisville man says 2-year-old son died after accidentally getting into his gun safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools says one its bus drivers was suspended back in November for grabbing a student by the neck, shoving him and then kicking him while he was down.

Wayne Mansfield, who was originally hired by the district in 2004 and is assigned to the district's Jacob Bus Compound, received a five-day suspension pay on Nov. 14, according to a disciplinary note included as part of an open records request obtained by WDRB this week.

JCPS says a complaint by a principal sparked an investigation into Mansfield. After viewing surveillance video on his bus, it was confirmed that he grabbed a student by the back of the neck and shoved him down on Oct. 24.

The video also showed Mansfield kicking the student while he was down. Later, when Mansfield pulled the bus over to "tend to the students," the report says he failed to properly secure the bus, and several students began pushing on the gas pedal.

Along with the suspension, Mansfield received a 90-day probationary period, which is scheduled to end next month.

During his time with JCPS, Mansfield has now been the subject of five separate investigations, including one in May of 2015 when he threw a radio mic at the windshield of his bus, causing damage.

Mansfield was given a written warning for that incident and told to "control his anger and emotions and to conduct yourself in a professional matter at all times when on work premises."

He has also been written up for not cleaning his bus properly and for oversleeping.

Mansfield could not be reached for comment.

