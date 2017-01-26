Kentucky Senate bill would ease requirements for concealed carry license

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

Reggie Bonnafon carries while Bobby Petrino watches on the first day of Louisville football practice. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Reggie Bonnafon carries while Bobby Petrino watches on the first day of Louisville football practice. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

ShotSpotter technology helped LMPD make a big bust Friday.rs used the new technology to pinpoint the location of gunfire.

ShotSpotter technology helped LMPD make a big bust Friday.rs used the new technology to pinpoint the location of gunfire.

The family of missing Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers had put up hundreds of signs across the area to spread awareness about her disappearance.

The family of missing Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers had put up hundreds of signs across the area to spread awareness about her disappearance.

He's only nine years old, but a Prospect boy with a rare disease has already endured more than most of us do in a lifetime.

He's only nine years old, but a Prospect boy with a rare disease has already endured more than most of us do in a lifetime.

A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.

A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.

Louisville man says 2-year-old son died after accidentally getting into his gun safe

Louisville man says 2-year-old son died after accidentally getting into his gun safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill currently making its way through the Kentucky legislature would ease restrictions on carrying a concealed firearm.

The bill's sponsor, Kentucky Senator Albert Robinson, a Republican, said the current law needs to change. He said it needs to be easier for people who need to carry a concealed weapon for protection to do so, rather than have to carry their firearm out in the open.

"These little old ladies are going to get out and need protection," Robinson said on Thursday. "Imagine this little old lady having to strap on a belt and holster."

Right now, state law requires applicants of a concealed carry licenses to attend an eight-hour training course.

"It's classroom and range," he explained. "So you have to qualify on the range, and then you have to qualify on a small test on the end, and you have to watch all the laws and regulations."

Robinson’s bill would void the requirement for the class.

"To me, when you have to expose it, you're flashing it," Robinson said. "I just don't like that. And you don't need attention brought to it, but you do need to be able to protect yourself."

Current Kentucky law bars certain individuals from obtaining a concealed carry license. This includes people who have been convicted of a misdemeanor drug offense, had two or more DUIs, people who owe more than a year’s worth of child support, and individuals with certain degrees of assault charges.

Barry Laws, CEO of Openrange, Inc., says the law creates a tough balancing act.

"Regulations -- do we really need that many?" Laws asked. "The other side of the coin is, where are these people going to learn what these laws are, learn these safety laws, learn these really, really important things that are a part of the class?"

Robinson agrees that all gun owners should be educated on laws and safety, but does not think it should be a mandate.

"Everybody should get to carry whenever they want, wherever they want. But the reality is people don't get educated," Laws added

Senate Bill 7 has already had two readings in the Senate. Robinson believes it should pass in the next session without much opposition.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.