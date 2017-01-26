Kentucky Senate bill would ease requirements for concealed carry - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Senate bill would ease requirements for concealed carry license

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill currently making its way through the Kentucky legislature would ease restrictions on carrying a concealed firearm.

The bill's sponsor, Kentucky Senator Albert Robinson, a Republican, said the current law needs to change. He said it needs to be easier for people who need to carry a concealed weapon for protection to do so, rather than have to carry their firearm out in the open.

"These little old ladies are going to get out and need protection," Robinson said on Thursday. "Imagine this little old lady having to strap on a belt and holster."

Right now, state law requires applicants of a concealed carry licenses to attend an eight-hour training course.

"It's classroom and range," he explained. "So you have to qualify on the range, and then you have to qualify on a small test on the end, and you have to watch all the laws and regulations."

Robinson’s bill would void the requirement for the class.

"To me, when you have to expose it, you're flashing it," Robinson said. "I just don't like that. And you don't need attention brought to it, but you do need to be able to protect yourself."

Current Kentucky law bars certain individuals from obtaining a concealed carry license. This includes people who have been convicted of a misdemeanor drug offense, had two or more DUIs, people who owe more than a year’s worth of child support, and individuals with certain degrees of assault charges.

Barry Laws, CEO of Openrange, Inc., says the law creates a tough balancing act.

"Regulations -- do we really need that many?" Laws asked. "The other side of the coin is, where are these people going to learn what these laws are, learn these safety laws, learn these really, really important things that are a part of the class?"

Robinson agrees that all gun owners should be educated on laws and safety, but does not think it should be a mandate.

"Everybody should get to carry whenever they want, wherever they want. But the reality is people don't get educated," Laws added

Senate Bill 7 has already had two readings in the Senate. Robinson believes it should pass in the next session without much opposition.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.