Westport Middle sixth-grader being disciplined for bringing BB g - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Westport Middle sixth-grader being disciplined for bringing BB gun to school

Posted: Updated:
Westport Middle School (WDRB file photo) Westport Middle School (WDRB file photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Westport Middle School sixth grader is facing disciplinary action after officials say he brought a BB gun to school on Thursday.

Jennifer Brislin, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, said the incident happened Thursday afternoon at the school, which is located at 8100 Westport Road.

Officials at Westport Middle School sent a letter home to parents informing them of the situation. 

Brislin said the student will be disciplined according to the district's code of conduct.

