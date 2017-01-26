Man's video to help Clark County toddler's family goes viral

One person is dead after a fire at a home in Pleasure Ridge Park.

Chase Murphy was part of the search party, and he said he felt like he needed to help the family, so he took to social media.

BORDEN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Clark County community is coming together, a week after a 2-year-old boy drowned in a creek near his home.

One man's Facebook video, which has gone viral, is aimed at helping the boy's grieving family.

Chase Murphy was part of the search party, and he said he felt like he needed to help the family, so he took to social media.

When William Roberts' body was pulled from Silver Creek, the news shook the small town of Borden and the surrounding Clark County community.

"It just really affected me," Murphy said. "I didn't dream that it would, but it did."

Murphy has a 5-year-old son, and he says the toddler's death hit close to home. He wanted to do something to help, so he went live on Facebook.

"Literally, it was an idea that just hit me," he said. "When I pulled in the driveway, I thought, you know, I'm just gonna try to do something here."

Murphy buys and flips homes for a living. One house sits just down the road from where the toddler went missing.

"I would like to donate 10 percent of the profit, when this house sells, to the family," Murphy declared in the video, which now has more than 32,000 views.

"I had no idea it would blow up like this," he said. "I didn't expect it to. I didn't do it for that reason."

Shared nearly 1,400 times, comments from total strangers offer to help.

"That just shows you what this community is made of," Murphy said.

While he didn't expect this kind of response, "I don't want any credit or praise or anything, because anybody could do that," Murphy added. "I'm glad it did for the family. I hope their needs get taken care of."

No charges have been filed against the toddler's parents. Foul play is not suspected. Authorities call the drowning a "tragic accident."

