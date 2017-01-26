LANE | U of L Women Win 4th Straight, Shutting Down Clemson - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LANE | U of L Women Win 4th Straight, Shutting Down Clemson

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fourth time this season, Louisville held an opponent under 50 points.  It led to a third straight victory Thursday over Clemson and a fourth consecutive victory overall.  The Cardinals held Clemson to just 29 percent from the field and turned 16 Tiger turnovers into 17 points in a 60-46 win. Louisville hit 40 percent from the field and 7-of-19 threes. 

The 19th-ranked Cardinals (19-4, 6-2) were led by Myisha Hines-Allen with 16 points and 7 rebounds. The Junior Forward moved into 12th all-time on the U of L scoring list.  She has 1,296 career points. Mariya Moore and Asia Durr each hit a trio of threes and each scored 13 points.

The Cardinals complete their three-game road trip with a 2:00 pm tip Sunday at Pittsburgh.  They beat the Panthers 73-52 on January 8th at the KFC Yum! Center.  U of L returns home Thursday February 2nd when they host NC State.    

