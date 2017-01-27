BOZICH | Will Indiana make/miss NCAA Tournament after Michigan malaise?

The real villain in the Matt Elam-Greg McElroy dust-up. Nick Saban for college football commissioner. John Feinstein tees up North Carolina. Why AAU basketball stinks. Monday Muse.More >>
The status of Rick Stansbury's signature recruit at WKU is in doubt, but other coaches have shown it's possible to win without the Stansbury drama in Bowling Green.More >>
Over the last six seasons, Willie Taggart, Bobby Petrino and Jeff Brohm raised the expectations at new football coach Mike Sanford will face at Western Kentucky.More >>
Former U of L quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will answer questions from the media for first time in 11 months Thursday. Bridgewater, Calvin Pryor and Marcus Smith face uncertain NFL futures.More >>
September games that matter for Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and WKU. Phil Steele's warning for the Cards. Nick Saban's warning for high school football. The Monday Muse.More >>
Notes on Rick Pitino, Archie Miller, Tom Crean, Scott Davenport, Wade Houston, Dan McHale, Dennis Felton and more from a weekend of AAU hoops in Louisville.More >>
Trinity junior David Johnson is drawing more attention from college coaches. Romeo Langford is resting a minor injury. IU commit Jerome Hunter has relaxed after picking the Hoosiers.More >>
Rick Bozich presents his Friday Follies with a look at departing Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze, O.J. Simpson winning parole and a Big Ten basketball scheduling air ball.More >>
