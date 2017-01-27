Louisville Deer & Turkey Expo runs January 27-29

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The annual Louisville Deer & Turkey Expo, is hte state's premier consumer expo for hunting and outdoor enhtusiasts.

The expo runs from January 27-29 and features all htings deer and turkey hunting.

Hundreds of hunting exhibitors and outfitter booths will fill the Kentucky Exposition Center to showcase the latest in hunting and archery equipment, accessories, clothing and more.

Event highlights include:

Celebrity guest Tyler Wood, of Discovery Channel's "Moonshiners," will host meet-and-greets each day of the show.

Local sportsman can enter their best deer from any season for an official score and display in the Trophy Deer Contest and Display.

Those who enter will receive a weekend pass to attend the expo.

In addition to these impressive deer from Indiana and Kentucky, many famous world records will also be on display at the Trophies of Grace Record Whitetail Display.

Both novice and advanced hunters can learn how to improve and innovate during seminars hosted by field experts on topics including habitat management, hunting whitetails on small properties, food plots, and a wide variety of deer and turkey hunting techniques.

Attendees can get hands-on experience at trial ranges (youth archery, airgun, bow fishing, hoverball) and a 3-D bowhunting simulator.



Tickets purchased at the door will be $13 for adult one-day, $22 for adult two-day and $5 for children ages 6 to 15.

A complimentary one-year subscription to either Field & Stream or Outdoor Life is included with paid admission.

All attendees will be entered into daily drawings for dozens of door prizes from favorite hunting and outdoor lifestyle brands.



Hours:

Friday, January 27th - 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 28th - 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 29th - 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

