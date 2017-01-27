STUDY: Cats are as smart as dogs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

STUDY: Cats are as smart as dogs

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study suggests cats are as smart as dogs.

Scientists in Japan say cats have episodic memories that reflect details about precise moments in time.

Before now, researchers only thought humans and dogs had that type of memory.

Researchers found that cats are also as good as dogs at responding to human gestures, facial expressions, and emotions.
 

