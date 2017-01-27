STUDY: Cats are as smart as dogs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study suggests cats are as smart as dogs.

Scientists in Japan say cats have episodic memories that reflect details about precise moments in time.

Before now, researchers only thought humans and dogs had that type of memory.

Researchers found that cats are also as good as dogs at responding to human gestures, facial expressions, and emotions.



