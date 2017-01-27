Faculty meet with WKU president candidate for first time - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Faculty meet with WKU president candidate for first time

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Faculty at Western Kentucky University recently got their first chance to converse with and ask questions of university presidential candidate Timothy Caboni.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports that Wednesday, candidate Timothy Caboni met with members of the University Senate. Caboni answered questions about a range of issues from enrollment decline, to budget challenges and respecting diversity.

The board has already announced that Caboni, the University of Kansas Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs, is its "preferred candidate" for the job.

Caboni said he'd make himself available to anyone through office hours.

He also said WKU will have to "change with the times" to address financial issues, and that diversity should be a real priority.

The WKU Board of Regents could appoint Caboni as president during its Friday meeting.

