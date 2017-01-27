2 dead after standoff in Columbus, Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 dead after standoff in Columbus, Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say two people are dead following a shooting and standoff with law enforcement in Indiana.

Police in Columbus say they responded to a report of shots being fired Thursday night at a home and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital, where police say she died.

Police say they surrounded the home about 40 miles southeast of Indianapolis and tried to get a man inside to come out; police sent a police robot into the home early Friday and found the man dead.

Police didn't immediately say how the man died. Names of those involved weren't released early Friday and the deaths are under investigation.

