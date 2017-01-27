Judge holds Kentucky police chief in contempt, orders him to hel - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Judge holds Kentucky police chief in contempt, orders him to help mentally ill

Posted: Updated:

CARROLLTON, Ky. (AP) - A judge has ordered a northern Kentucky police chief to help the mentally ill after holding him in contempt over his actions in a case in which a mentally disabled inmate was sent to Florida instead of being taken to a mental hospital for evaluation.

Carrollton Police Chief Michael Willhoite and officer Ronald W. Dickow were charged with contempt for violating an order to transport jail inmate Adam Horine to Eastern State Hospital in 2015. Instead, police put Horine on a bus to Florida.

Police have said their actions stemmed from a misunderstanding.

District Judge Karen Thomas said in Monday's order that Willhoite did nothing to remedy the situation after learning of the judge's order, constituting contempt. She ordered him to "create a collaborative" to help the mentally ill in Carroll County.

She dismissed the charge against Dickow.

