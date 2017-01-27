Homeless man accused of raping woman on Greentree Lane - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Homeless man accused of raping woman on Greentree Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a homeless man who raped and sexually abused a woman.

According to an arrest report, it happened Wednesday night, in the 10,000 block of Greentree Lane, near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Ashby Lane.

Police say 31-year-old Matthew Varner raped and sexually abused a woman in her 20s -- and the crime happened outside. 

According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the woman was an acquaintance of Varner's. Mitchell declined to provide any further information on the circumstances of the incident.

Varner was arrested after police say the victim identified him as her assailant.

He's charged with first degree rape and first degree sexual abuse.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his first court appearance Friday morning.

"Do you have an attorney, sir?" asked a district court judge. "Do you need one?"

"I could use one, yes ma'am," Varner said.

"Yes, you could use one, I agree," the judge replied. "Are you going to be able to hire one?"

"No ma'am," Varner replied. 

The judge appointed a public defender to represent him.

"The bond is $100,000," the judge said. "Given the charges -- the fact that he's high risk, and elevated risk of violence, I'm gonna leave it at $100,000 cash. No bail credit. Danger to the community."

"Wow," Varner replied.

Varner was ordered not to have any contact with the victim. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

