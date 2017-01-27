Indiana conservation officer credited with saving lives of 2 ove - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana conservation officer credited with saving lives of 2 overdose victims

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana Conservation Officer jumped into action when two people overdosed.

Officer Neal Brewington is credited with saving the two overdose victims earlier this week in Washington County.

The first incident happened Monday night. Police say a woman was overdosing on opiates when Brewington gave her the reversal drug naloxone. 

Brewington was also the first to respond Thursday to a person slumped halfway out of a car and administered the drug, saving that person as well.

