WDRB in the Morning goes behind the scenes at 'Live With Kelly'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During a recent trip to New York, WDRB's Candyce Clifft had the chance to visit the set of "Live With Kelly" for a behind-the-scenes look at how the show works. People line up around the building more than an hour before show time for a chance to be in the studio audience. About twenty minutes before the show, audience members are escorted inside the studio to take their seats. Then, it's time to practice being a member of a studio audience. Executive producer Michael Gelman coaches the audience through how to clap loudly or regularly, when to clap and how to know when to stop clapping.

Meanwhile, backstage Kelly and her guest co-host of the day are getting ready in separate dressing rooms. The co-hosts do not see or talk to each other until they meet in the hallway to walk onto the set, and that happens less than a minute before the show begins. The reason: they want their conversation to be organic. The guest co-host on the day of our visit was actor Christian Slater, fresh off a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a tv series.

Ripa gets a packet of information to study the night before each show. She also reads four newspapers each morning before arriving at the studio. She and her co-host will each select news stories to discuss. The show is ad libbed with executive producer Michael Gelman writing notes and flashing cue cards to move the conversation along and get to commercial breaks at the right time.

Commercial breaks are hectic. The crew is busy to one side cleaning confetti off the floor while a makeup artist makes sure the hosts look their best. All the while, Kelly and her co-host tell stories and joke around with the audience. With very little notice--sometimes only 15 seconds--the hosts rush back to their chairs and are back on air and ready to welcome the first guest. On the day of our visit, the guests were Viola Davis and Louie Anderson.

A different producer researches and prepares for each guest. The producer briefs Ripa and her co-host on topics to discuss with the guest, and the producer stands just behind the guest with cue cards to guide the segment. Most shows have two guests, and before you know it, the time is up and it's on to preparation for the next day.

After the show, Clifft and Ripa had a chance to chat about Ripa's daily routine and her search for a new co-host. The last time Clifft interviewed Ripa was the last time the show was searching for a co-host, before Michael Strahan came on board. Ripa joked that Clifft could be the good luck charm. Ripa says she has enjoyed the many different guest co-hosts she's had over the last several months. More than a dozen people--actors, comedians, journalists--have shared the set with Ripa. She says she doesn't try to determine with which guests she has the best chemistry. Ripa says that's something for the audience and her producer to evaluate.

Clifft also asked Ripa about her daily routine. Ripa says she wakes early to read newspapers and go over notes for the show. Like most moms, she prepares breakfast for her children and gets everyone off to school before heading to the studio at Columbus Avenue and W. 67th Street on Manhattan's Upper West Side. She has hair and makeup artists who get her ready for the show. After the show, she attends a meeting with show staff to discuss what worked or didn't work on that day's program, and they look ahead to upcoming shows. Then, Ripa heads to another meeting for the production company she runs. Afterward, if she has time, Ripa hits the gym then heads home. She calls herself the ultimate homebody, saying she enjoys being home when her children get out of school and being on the couch in the evening. Ripa is married to actor Mark Consuelos, and the couple have three children.

