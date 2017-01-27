Rally held at State Capitol to support 'School Choice' in Kentucky

A battle is brewing over a home on Hausfeldt Lane in New Albany as neighbors say it’s an eye sore.

A battle is brewing over a home on Hausfeldt Lane in New Albany as neighbors say it’s an eye sore.

Neighbors fed up with trash-filled property in New Albany

Neighbors fed up with trash-filled property in New Albany

The police report states the suspect took the victim into a bedroom and hit her in the nose, causing a nosebleed.

The police report states the suspect took the victim into a bedroom and hit her in the nose, causing a nosebleed.

POLICE: Louisville man tells victim 'she would not leave the house alive'

POLICE: Louisville man tells victim 'she would not leave the house alive'

The family of missing Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers had put up hundreds of signs across the area to spread awareness about her disappearance.

The family of missing Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers had put up hundreds of signs across the area to spread awareness about her disappearance.

Woman accused of stealing signs supporting family of Crystal Rogers is allegedly dating KSP's only suspect

Woman accused of stealing signs supporting family of Crystal Rogers is allegedly dating KSP's only suspect

Former LMPD officer McKenzie Mattingly was acquitted in the 2004 death of Michael Newby.

Former LMPD officer McKenzie Mattingly was acquitted in the 2004 death of Michael Newby.

Former officer once acquitted of murder applies for job with LMPD

Former officer once acquitted of murder applies for job with LMPD

The reaction worldwide to the birth of Leo Murray Chaplow two weeks ago.

The reaction worldwide to the birth of Leo Murray Chaplow two weeks ago.

He's only nine years old, but a Prospect boy with a rare disease has already endured more than most of us do in a lifetime.

He's only nine years old, but a Prospect boy with a rare disease has already endured more than most of us do in a lifetime.

A Jefferson County Public School bus was involved in a fatal crash that killed a teenager near Westport Village Shopping Center.

A Jefferson County Public School bus was involved in a fatal crash that killed a teenager near Westport Village Shopping Center.

A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.

A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.

Louisville man says 2-year-old son died after accidentally getting into his gun safe

Louisville man says 2-year-old son died after accidentally getting into his gun safe

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Supporters of school choice held a rally outside Kentucky’s State Capitol on Friday to push for legislation that would give families more education options.

It was a sea of yellow outside the Capitol, yellow scarves symbolizing the school choice movement. Hundreds gathered from across the Commonwealth, braving the cold weather and snow flurries to push for new laws allowing more options for students.

They want public charter schools as well as tax credits and vouchers to help parents pay for private, home and online education.

“Kentucky is one of the few states in the country that doesn't have any form of school choice, and we think we have legitimate issue,” said Charles Leis, president of EdChoice KY told WDRB News.

For years, efforts at school choice were blocked in the state House, which was controlled by Democrats.

But now, with the GOP in full control, advocates are expecting action.

“It is not just a time to ask for school choice options for Kentucky," longtime advocate Charity Wolf Edmonston told the crowd. "It's time to expect school choice options for Kentucky."

One lawmaker who attended the rally promised results.

“I'm convinced that my 138 colleagues that are in Frankfort will make those measures happen, and happen soon,” said Rep. John “Bam” Carney (R-Campbellsville).

One bill already filed would give tax credits to businesses who donate to a special scholarship program. It would help low and middle income parents pay private school tuition.

“A scholarship tax credit program would level the playing field for Kentucky students by increasing financial aid, so that all families have the dignity of school choice,” said Andrew Vandiver, associate director of the Catholic Conference of Kentucky.

Opponents say they are concerned that school choice would drain dollars from traditional public schools.

But those gathered for the rally say there is room for both.

“Every student learns differently, and we can be supporters of both traditional public schools and school choice, and I support both, and I'm proud to do so,” Carney said.

What is unclear is how much of the school choice agenda can be passed in the 25 days left in this year's session.

Lawmakers return to Frankfort on Feb. 7.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

